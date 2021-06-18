Rank Tracking 101: Using RankActive to Hack SERPs

Living in the tech world means relying hugely on advanced software. While modern tools do all the calculations, experts spend more time on creative work. When it comes to SEO, what would you prefer: improve your product or service or conduct time-consuming keyword research? The answer is obvious.

RankActive is here to share the duties and everyday tasks with you. Keyword optimization or website analytics, monitoring keyword rankings or keeping an eye on competitors — from now on, you can do all of that with a single SEO solution.

1. Getting Ready: Create a New Project

The work on the project starts with three simple steps. Let’s begin by clicking on the “Add” button.

1. In the Project section, specify your website domain, project name, and scanning page count in Site Auditor. Turn on automatic updates if you want Site Auditor to regularly rescan your pages.

You can also fill in your business name and phone number to check your website visibility in local search.

Once it’s done, click Next step.

2. On the SERP tracking options page, specify what you want to track (domain with subdomains, domain without subdomains, and so on) and choose a search engine, language, and location. In the Keywords section, you can generate keywords for your site automatically or import them from a file.

Also, note that you can specify SERP types (extra SERP features) to consider when calculating rankings. If you don’t add a specific element, it will be ommited in ranking reports.

For example, if your site ranks first in organic search for the What to do in Las Vegas keyword, and there is a featured snippet in a relevant SERP, Rank Tracker will display your position as first or second, depending on whether you’ve added featured_snippet as a SERP type to track.

Once you fill in all the fields, click finish.

The last step is to connect Google Analytics. It can be done in the Analytics section of RankActive’s toolkit.

Just click on the Connect to Google Analytics button, log in with Google, and provide us access to your Google Analytics account.

2. Prepare a Set of Keywords

Using Keyword Finder, you can find keyword for any niche:

The Related Keywords section gathers ideas from Google Related Search (GRS).

section gathers ideas from Google Related Search (GRS). Keyword Suggestions feature can help you obtain keywords from Google Autocomplete.

feature can help you obtain keywords from Google Autocomplete. Ranked keywords can provide keywords that rank for any domain you specify in the corresponding field.

can provide keywords that rank for any domain you specify in the corresponding field. Similar keywords display keyword ideas similar to the initial keyword. It uses our huge database and can display literally thousands of additional ideas.

display keyword ideas similar to the initial keyword. It uses our huge database and can display literally thousands of additional ideas. AdWords Keyword Planner section enables you to make a list of new keywords for your project based on suggestions from Google Adwords.

You can then structure collected keywords in the Sandbox. It allows you to build up groups of different terms and add them to Rank Tracker for further monitoring.



3. Check Your Rankings

Using Rank Tracker, you can monitor your keyword rankings for the selected search engine, language, and location.

The Ranking Overview section displays estimated traffic value, visibility, keyword change, and numerous other parameters. You can click on any parameter to get more detailed information.



The Detailed View section provides data about keyword positions, rankings fluctuations, keyword metrics, and more. Here, you can also track the availability of SERP features for a certain query and check whether your website appears in them. To learn more about how to track SERP features with RankActive, read our recent blog post.



And, of course, Rank Tracker has more sections that can help you with rank tracking:

Side-by-Side View is designed to compare keyword rankings in different search engines

is designed to compare keyword rankings in different search engines Day-by-Day View will help you discover the daily performance of your project keywords

will help you discover the daily performance of your project keywords Ranking Distribution will let you know how many project keywords are ranking on a particular page of SERP

will let you know how many project keywords are ranking on a particular page of SERP Won/Lost displays the number of keywords that have won, lost, and retained positions during the specified timeframe

displays the number of keywords that have won, lost, and retained positions during the specified timeframe Ranked Pages provides info about ranked pages relevant to keywords ranking in TOP100

provides info about ranked pages relevant to keywords ranking in TOP100 Opportunities can provide a list of ranking keywords for any domain on the web

4. Examine On-Site Parameters

Keywords were a good start. They serve as tools for a far broader concept – on-page optimization. You might include keywords in titles, meta descriptions, articles, or image alt tags. In any case, you can monitor all of it in Site Auditor.

There’s no better tool to gather all possible data about website content. Just take a look at the Overview subsection. It contains 3 groups of metrics: errors, warnings, and notes.



By clicking on each of these numbers, you will appear on the page with more detailed information. And the overview is only the beginning — we’re moving forward to other subsections.

Scanned Pages. This section knows everything about each page on your website. Be it readability, title length, or H3 count – you’re getting your data immediately. Also, we haven’t mentioned our Column Chooser yet. With it, you can add over 40 additional metrics to the table.

This section knows everything about each page on your website. Be it readability, title length, or H3 count – you’re getting your data immediately. Also, we haven’t mentioned our Column Chooser yet. With it, you can add over 40 additional metrics to the table. Meta tags. Here, you will find all the crucial data about the website’s meta tags: too long or too short titles, empty or duplicate titles, descriptions, and more.

Here, you will find all the crucial data about the website’s meta tags: too long or too short titles, empty or duplicate titles, descriptions, and more. Content. This section is all about your content’s well-being. If there are any invalid or irrelevant data, you’ll be aware of it. It displays irrelevant titles, irrelevant mate keywords, irrelevant meta descriptions, invalid plaintext size, invalid plaintext rate, and more parameters.

This section is all about your content’s well-being. If there are any invalid or irrelevant data, you’ll be aware of it. It displays irrelevant titles, irrelevant mate keywords, irrelevant meta descriptions, invalid plaintext size, invalid plaintext rate, and more parameters. Invalid Images Tags. This section allows you to quickly check invalid image alts and tags throughout the website.

This section allows you to quickly check invalid image alts and tags throughout the website. Response Code Checker. Pages with errors are one of the most painful spots for user experience. RankActive gathers info on 3xx, 4xx, and 5xx pages in one place.

Pages with errors are one of the most painful spots for user experience. RankActive gathers info on 3xx, 4xx, and 5xx pages in one place. Page Parameters. There is more data that doesn’t concern the content itself but rather a certain web page. You’ll find information about not SEO-friendly URLs, pages with flash, too high load times, non-canonical pages, etc.

There is more data that doesn’t concern the content itself but rather a certain web page. You’ll find information about not SEO-friendly URLs, pages with flash, too high load times, non-canonical pages, etc. Website Checkup. This is a quick review of the website’s parameters: an SSL certificate in place, IP canonicalization test, directory browsing test, etc.

5. Monitor Website Analytics

To better understand the website’s environment, SEO experts and business owners regularly check the audience’s demographics, what browsers are used by visitors, what traffic sources are the most popular, and so on. You’ve got an opportunity to monitor all of these with RankActive’s Analytics.

All the vital parameters from Google Analytics are available in our tool as well:

Audience analytics.

Traffic sources.

Content analytics.

Information on conversions.

The difference is, we provide information in a more convenient and comprehensible way than Google Analytics itself.

6. Analyze Your Competitors

How much does it take to analyze competition? For a comprehensive analysis, you would need to collect competitor traffic data, visibility information, and a list of ranking keywords. It sounds like a lot of work, but with Competitors Inspector, it can be done in a few seconds.

To start collecting data, you only have to specify the list of domains you compete with. It can be done in Settings. If you don’t know who your competitors are, you can generate competitors automatically by either keywords or domain.

The Competitors Inspector tool is divided into four sections.

Traffic data contains a chart with the number of visits of each added website and yours. Below, the tool displays more details on the current and previous months so that you can compare the data between the two periods.

Competitor Rankings displays the number of competitors’ keywords ranking in top 1, top 3, and top 10. It also calculates the average position based on rankings of all project keywords.

Visibility provides information about your and competitors’ website visibility.

Keywords enables you to discover your competitors’ positions for your target keywords and compare them to your website’s positions.

To keep up with the market’s pace, RankActive updates almost all of this data once a week so that you won’t miss any important info.

What about another perspective? Let’s say you have a keyword and a search engine in mind and want to know what websites are ranked according to these two parameters. We’ve got Top Analyzer to help you out.

With the list of top 10 web pages, you get tons of information about them. Their title length, H1 count, meta description — all of it is only the beginning, and Column Chooser will help you add way more data.

Bonus Tip: Spice Up Your SEO Services

If SEO is your passion, make your services stand out and add more of your brand’s personality. Simply put, create a unique experience for your clients with customized reports and our SEO platform.

White Label

Imagine an advanced SEO platform that has your brand’s name on it. No, we’re not saying that you have to build your own SEO solution. On the contrary, you may use ours as a foundation to build up your agency’s image.

Our white labeling allows you to create a customized login page and the tool’s interface. Plus, your own domain hides any traces of RankActive from your clients. From now on, RankActive works for your business even harder.

Reports

Using one of RankActive’s templates, you can generate a Rank Tracker, Site Auditor, or Analytics report in Google Data Studio. These reports are fully customizable, meaning you can change any parameter on the report and even attach your logo to it. What’s more, the data on the reports is interactive and updates automatically. Thus, they can save you plenty of time and effort.

Hacking SERPs and Working Miracles

RankActive helps to cope with time-consuming SEO tasks, enabling you to focus on building up strong SEO strategies more. We’re providing you with all the necessary instruments that can automate your work and simplify your optimization routine.

Sign up to RankActive now and use our toolkit for 14 days for free.