RankActive’s New Subscription Plans: What You Need to Know

The world is ever-changing, and so is RankActive’s SEO toolkit. In recent years, we’ve added many amazing features and developed a new backend framework, making our tools much faster than before.

However, the more features you offer and the more advanced your tools are, the harder it is to keep everything up and running.

To continue simplifying your optimization routine, we’ve had to make several changes to our subscription plans and increase their cost. So from now on, the increased subscription price will be applied to every new RankActive subscriber.

Please note. If you already have an active subscription, its price won’t be changed until you cancel your subscription and resubscribe. So if you regularly use our platform, make sure your subscription stays active.

Let us describe our updated subscription plans and show you what they offer for their prices.

We still have four plans as before: Minimal, Optimal, Ultimate, and Flexible.

Minimal

Monthly cost: 99,99$

Yearly cost: 1019,9$ (15% discount)

With the Minimal plan, you can maintain up to five websites, add a total amount of 250 keywords, and track rankings across five search engines. You can invite up to ten users to the platform, but you can’t use it under your brand.

You can also contact our customer support team whenever you like. It replies within a minute and can help you solve any issue you might have with RankActive’s tools.

What you will get

Working with 5 websites.

Tracking positions of 250 keywords across 5 search engines of your choice in Rank Tracker. We currently support Google (including Google Maps and Google Mobile), Bing (+ Bing Local Pack and Bing Mobile), Yahoo, and Yandex. You can also specify any language and location you want to track your positions for.

We currently support Google (including Google Maps and Google Mobile), Bing (+ Bing Local Pack and Bing Mobile), Yahoo, and Yandex. You can also specify any language and location you want to track your positions for. Performing keyword research in Keyword Finder. The tool has 5 sections: Related Keywords (for finding keyword ideas from Google’s related search), Keyword Suggestions (for keyword ideas from Google autocomplete), Similar Keywords (for keyword ideas from RankActive’s database), Ranked keywords (for finding ranking keywords for any domain), and Adword keywords planner (for keyword ideas from Google Ads). With the Minimal plan, your research is limited to 5 searches in the Related keywords, Ranked Keywords, and Adword keywords planner sections of the tool.

The tool has 5 sections: Related Keywords (for finding keyword ideas from Google’s related search), Keyword Suggestions (for keyword ideas from Google autocomplete), Similar Keywords (for keyword ideas from RankActive’s database), Ranked keywords (for finding ranking keywords for any domain), and Adword keywords planner (for keyword ideas from Google Ads). With the Minimal plan, your research is limited to 5 searches in the Related keywords, Ranked Keywords, and Adword keywords planner sections of the tool. Monitoring 5 competitors in Competitors Inspector. This tool enables you to check your competitors’ traffic, analyze their website visibility, compare your rankings with the competitors’, and get their ranking insights. However, the Minimal plan doesn’t allow you to check your rivals’ ranking data.

As you can see, there are lots of limitations. That’s why this plan is not so popular, to be honest. The Optimal plan offers much more for only an extra 50$, which is why most of our clients opt for it.

Optimal

Monthly cost: 149,99$

Yearly cost: 1529,9$ (15% discount)

As you can see, the Optimal plan is 1.5 times more expensive. However, it offers ten times more keywords and five times more websites to work with.

With the Optimal plan, you can maintain up to 25 websites, add a total amount of 2500 keywords, and track rankings across five search engines. You can also invite up to 25 users to the platform and use it under your brand.

You‘re free to not only contact our customer support team around the clock but also schedule a call with RankActive‘s product manager.

What you will get

Working with 25 websites.

Tracking positions of 2500 keywords across 5 search engines of your choice in Rank Tracker.

Performing keyword research in Keyword Finder. With the Optimal plan, your research is limited to 15 searches in the Related keywords, Ranked Keywords, and Adword keywords planner sections of the tool.

Monitoring 5 competitors in Competitors Inspector (including rivals’ ranking data).

Besides that, the Optimal plan has many additional features.

First off, you can use five manual ranking updates in Rank Tracker per day. By default, ranking data is updated automatically every 24 hours. However, with the Optimal plan, you can update rankings in just one click.

The next cool thing available for Optimal plan subscribers is SERP features. You can add up to 18 SERP features in Rank Tracker settings to consider when calculating rankings.

For example, if your site ranks first in organic search for the What book to read keyword, and there is a featured snippet for the keyword, Rank Tracker will display your position as first or second, depending on whether you’ve decided to track this feature or not.

By taking SERP features into account, you ensure that you get accurate ranking data.

Also, only Optimal plan subscribers (and above) have the ability to crawl sites by demand in Site Auditor. By default, Site Auditor rescans websites automatically every 24 hours. However, if you need the updated data sooner, you can start the rescanning in just a click.

You can also check spelling mistakes on your site in the Content section of Site Auditor.

As for competitor research, competitors ranking data is available only for the Optimal plan and above. Also, only Optimal, Ultimate, and Flexible plan subscribers can generate competitors automatically in Competitors Inspector settings. Minimal plan subscribers can only specify their rivals manually.

The next thing that is available for the Optimal plan and above is PDF reports. For example, you can generate a Site Auditor report in a click and send it to your customer or a colleague.

And last but not least, the Optimal plan allows you to use the RankActive platform under your brand. You can add your own logo to the platform, change our subdomain with yours, create a customizable login page, and much more.

As you can see, by paying only 50$ more, you’ll get many useful features that aren’t available for subscribers of the Minimal plan.

But what about the Ultimate plan? Maybe, it will serve your needs better? Let’s check it.

Ultimate

Monthly cost: 229,99$

Yearly cost: 2345,9$ (15% discount)

For an extra 80$, the Ultimate plan offers three times more keywords, two times more websites, and two times more search engines to work with.

With the Ultimate plan, you can maintain up to 50 websites, add a total amount of 7500 keywords, and track rankings in ten search engines. You can invite up to 100 users to the platform and use the white-label feature.

You’re also free to contact our customer support team and schedule a call with RankActive’s product manager.

What you will get

Working with 50 websites.

Tracking positions of 7,500 keywords across 10 search engines of your choice in Rank Tracker.

Performing keyword research in Keyword Finder. With the Ultimate plan, your research is limited to 30 searches in the Related keywords, Ranked Keywords, and Adword keywords planner sections of the tool.

Monitoring 20 competitors in Competitors Inspector (including rivals’ ranking data)

The Ultimate plan offers the exact same features as the Optimal plan. The only difference between the two is that the Ultimate plan allows you to add more websites to your project, track more keywords, enjoy more manual ranking updates, and so on. If you don’t need that many keywords to track or websites to add, you can opt for the Optimal plan and pay less.

Or you can also create an individual plan for yourself and pay only for the features you use. It is possible with the Flexible plan.

Flexible

Monthly cost: Depends

Yearly cost: Depends

As the title suggests, the Flexible plan is fully customizable. You’re free to choose which features to use, how many websites to maintain, how many keywords to track, and so on. The price will be calculated accordingly.

What you will get

Working with 25 to 500 websites.

Tracking positions of 5000 to 1,000,000 keywords across 5 to 10 search engines of your choice in Rank Tracker.

Performing keyword research in Keyword Finder. With the Flexible plan, your research is limited to 5 to 50 searches in the Related keywords, Ranked Keywords, and Adword keywords planner sections of the tool.

Monitoring from 5 to 20 competitors in Competitors Inspector (including competitors’ ranking data).

The Flexible plan can be much cheaper than the Optimal one: its minimal monthly cost is only 122,95$. So if you don’t need some of the features we offer, create your own individual subscription and pay less.

Conclusion

We hope this article cleared things up for you and helped you choose the right subscription plan that fits your needs.

But there is no need to pay us before you test our toolkit. You can first use RankActive’s tools for 14 days for free and only subscribe if you like them. So feel free to create an account and try out our advanced SEO tools.

In case you have any questions, schedule a demo call with Lana — she will provide professional assistance and help you set up your very first project.