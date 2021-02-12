Why You Should Stop Using Google Search Volume for Bing SEO

Google is the largest search engine with a 92,47% market share and 4,39 billion active users. No wonder we strive to climb on top of this search giant and stay there as long as we possibly can. But unfortunately, Google is also extremely competitive, so we are forced to play King of the Hill with other websites that are often bigger and stronger than ours.

Chances to win are low, so many small website owners switch to Bing as a less competitive alternative to Google.

While having low competition, Bing provides good traffic. For example, in March 2019, Bing had six billion searches in the US alone, which is a pretty good reason to start optimizing for this search engine.

To rank well on Bing, the first thing you need is to choose the right keywords for your Bing SEO. You should separate the wheat from the chaff and pick the best keywords with good traffic potential. And that’s what the search volume metric can help you with.

Why do you need Bing’s search volume if you have Google’s?

As you already know, search volume is the approximate number of searches that happened on a certain search engine for a keyword within a month. Every term has different search volumes on various search engines, yet many SEOs use Google search volume for Bing SEO.

They think if a specific keyword is popular on Google, it’s also popular on Bing. While it has some sense, they don’t know that Google doesn’t provide precise keyword data, making it impossible to estimate the popularity of a certain term.

Let us explain.

Starting from June 2016, Google Keyword Planner groups similar keywords and displays the identical data for each keyword from the same group. For example, according to Google, the SEO and search engine optimization keywords have the same search volumes.

Yet, it’s clear that, in reality, their numbers are different. In our case, the value of 135 000 doesn’t mean that SEO and search engine optimization were searched 135 000 times each. Instead, it means that SEO, search engine optimization, and other keywords from the same group were searched 135 000 times in total.

Thus, webmasters who use Google data for Bing SEO can’t tell which keywords from the same group are popular and have traffic potential. As a result, they may focus on the wrong terms, wasting their time and effort.

To avoid the same mistake, you should start using Bing keyword data.

What makes Bing different is that it doesn’t group keywords and provides individual estimates for each term. According to Bing, the terms SEO and search engine optimization have a huge difference in search volumes. You can open Bing’s Keyword Research tool and see it for yourself.

However, to use this tool, you have to add and verify your customer’s website first. Usually, it’s a matter of a few minutes, but it may be a big problem if you don’t have access to it. Fortunately, there is a simple solution. You can easily find keyword search volumes for Bing in our Rank Tracker tool. We have added keyword data from this search engine, enabling you to access it in just a few clicks. All you have to do is add Bing as one of your project’s search engines.

Using Rank Tracker, you can also track your website positions for target keywords on Bing daily. That will enable you to tell which of your SEO strategies work well and which ones don’t bring you any benefits.

What’s more, you can add any keywords to your project and look at their metrics. Let’s add the SEO and search engine optimization terms to discover their search volumes on Bing.

As you can see, they’re completely different, which makes Bing keyword data much more precise than Google’s.

Having that correct search volume information opens up opportunities for better website optimization.

Advantages of Bing search volume

At this stage of reading, you shouldn’t question the importance of Bing keyword data. On the contrary, you should think of the opportunities it provides.

Bing Keyword data enables you to:

1. Define keyword traffic potential accurately. By looking at accurate numbers, you will be able to estimate the prospects of using each keyword more correctly than Google data users.

What’s more, with RankActive’s tools, you can do it automatically. Our tools display the KEI (keyword efficiency index) metric of project keywords that refers to their potential to generate traffic. The value is calculated by squaring keyword search volume and dividing the resulting number by the total number of search results. To display KEI, just pull this metric from Column Chooser.

That way, you’ll save yourself plenty of time which you would otherwise spend on manual calculations.

2. Find the core keyword. Bing search volume data will enable you to quickly identify a keyword with the highest search volume within a group of similar terms. For example, SEO, search engine optimization, website optimization, and site optimization belong to the same group, but SEO is the core keyword as its search volume is higher than others’.

While this data can help you run more effective organic and paid campaigns on Bing, it can also be equally useful for ungrouping Google’s close variants and refining the strategies for Google campaigns.

Conclusion

Bing is getting more popular every day, so don’t waste time and start optimizing for this search engine until it’s too competitive. Use accurate Bing data as it will help you choose the right keywords with good traffic potential. And finally, stop using Google search volume for Bing SEO because there is no point in relying on incorrect metrics.

Spend your time more productively. Get access to precise Bing’s search volume information fast with RankActive’s tools. Create your account right now and use our tools for 14 days for free.